Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$13.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

AX.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

AX.UN opened at C$13.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.65 and a 52 week high of C$13.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

