Arion Price Tops $0.0037 (ARION)

Arion (ARION) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Arion has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $58,996.70 and $54.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.32 or 0.07491840 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.62 or 0.99817465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,856,933 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.