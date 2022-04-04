Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ARDS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,298. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

