Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ARHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.
Arhaus stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
