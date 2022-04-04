Argan (NYSE:AGX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Argan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:AGX opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28. Argan has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Argan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Argan by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Argan by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

