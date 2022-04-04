Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $742.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.03%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 157,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.