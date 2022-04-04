Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.45% of Repligen worth $65,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.02 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $156.27 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

