Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $226.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.20.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

