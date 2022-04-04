Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $34.98 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.49% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $34,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 116,194 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

