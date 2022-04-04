Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,850,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Atlassian as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
