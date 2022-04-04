Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.58 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 190,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,876. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $665.32 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 71.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

