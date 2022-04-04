Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Archrock has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

