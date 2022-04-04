Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Down 2.1%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $47.58. 5,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,878,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,775,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,108,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,447 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

