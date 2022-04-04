ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €39.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.22 ($43.10).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($33.80).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

