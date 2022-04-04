Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:ARBB opened at GBX 935 ($12.25) on Friday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 799.98 ($10.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 924.81. The firm has a market cap of £140.47 million and a PE ratio of 20.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

