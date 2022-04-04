Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $79.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

