Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $215,000 in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 505.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $508.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

