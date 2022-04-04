ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of ANIP opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

