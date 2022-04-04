Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

BUD stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,430. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

