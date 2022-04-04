Analyzing Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Weatherford International alerts:

81.5% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weatherford International and Superior Drilling Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $3.65 billion 0.67 -$450.00 million N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products $13.34 million 2.24 -$530,000.00 ($0.02) -53.00

Superior Drilling Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products -3.97% -26.55% -8.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Weatherford International and Superior Drilling Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weatherford International currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Weatherford International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Superior Drilling Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubularhandling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair. The firm also produces and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for oil field service firms. The company was founded by Annette Deuel Meier and Gilbert Troy Meier in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.