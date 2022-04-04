Analyzing WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) and BOX (NYSE:BOX)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WalkMe and BOX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million 6.46 -$95.81 million N/A N/A BOX $874.33 million 4.73 -$41.46 million ($0.35) -82.31

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -49.57% -50.71% -20.67% BOX -4.74% -48.70% -2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WalkMe and BOX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00 BOX 0 4 6 0 2.60

WalkMe currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.30%. BOX has a consensus price target of $30.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.25%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than BOX.

Summary

BOX beats WalkMe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

