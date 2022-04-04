Analyzing Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) & Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.36 $55.96 million $0.48 38.79 Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.33 $19.01 million N/A N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vita Coco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Duckhorn Portfolio and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vita Coco 0 1 7 0 2.88

Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 77.20%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Vita Coco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

