Analyzing Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) & Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Q&K International Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Q&K International Group and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha 92.59% 10.56% 6.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Q&K International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q&K International Group and Boston Omaha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q&K International Group $160.82 million 0.10 -$88.33 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $56.97 million 13.19 -$4.81 million $1.99 12.77

Boston Omaha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q&K International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Q&K International Group and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Q&K International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q&K International Group (Get Rating)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Boston Omaha (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.