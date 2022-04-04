Analyzing Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lucid Diagnostics and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00 iCAD 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 297.29%. iCAD has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.89%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Lucid Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A iCAD -33.43% -20.85% -15.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iCAD $33.64 million 3.36 -$11.24 million ($0.46) -9.76

Lucid Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats iCAD on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About iCAD (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

