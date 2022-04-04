Analyzing Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alleghany and Hippo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $12.00 billion 0.96 $1.03 billion $74.53 11.47 Hippo $91.20 million 12.73 -$371.40 million N/A N/A

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 8.62% 6.90% 2.00% Hippo N/A -40.23% -18.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alleghany and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alleghany presently has a consensus price target of $843.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $5.29, suggesting a potential upside of 158.05%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Alleghany.

Volatility and Risk

Alleghany has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alleghany beats Hippo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. This segment distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a toy and musical instrument company, and structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 77 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

