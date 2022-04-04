Analyzing Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abiomed and Adynxx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 18.19 $225.52 million $2.89 117.18 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 13.26% 15.19% 13.64% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Abiomed has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abiomed and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 1 0 2.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abiomed currently has a consensus target price of $336.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Abiomed’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Abiomed is more favorable than Adynxx.

Summary

Abiomed beats Adynxx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs; and OXY-1 System, a portable external respiratory assistance device. In addition, the company is developing Impella ECP, a pump for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute; Impella XR Sheath, a sheath that expands and recoils allowing small bore access and closure with Impella heart pumps; and Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motors and sensors. Abiomed, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Japan, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About Adynxx (Get Rating)

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

