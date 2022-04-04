Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $106.50

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.86.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.