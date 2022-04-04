Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $19.63

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $6,371,000.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

