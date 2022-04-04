Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) PT at $71.63

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,380. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.