Analysts Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) PT at $2,690.00

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Relx by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

