Analysts Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) PT at $2,690.00

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Relx by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.