Analysts Set Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Price Target at C$13.75

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

NSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. dropped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NSR opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.90. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.24 million and a P/E ratio of -246.32.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

