Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Price Target at GBX 310

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 306.25 ($4.01).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NWG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 217.90 ($2.85). 11,259,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,315,283. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

