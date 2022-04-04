Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$25.92

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$20.99 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

