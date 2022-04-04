Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Price Target at $5,668.75

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $947,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. 115,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,336. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.859 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

