Analysts Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $84.25

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.44.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

AXSM stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 816,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,431. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

