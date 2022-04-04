Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price at $13.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $10.65.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
