Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price at $13.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.