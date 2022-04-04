Analysts Offer Predictions for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.56 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

