Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $937.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after buying an additional 564,807 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in GFL Environmental by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,268,000 after acquiring an additional 918,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. 586,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,927. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

