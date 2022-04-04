Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) to post $8.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $37.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $37.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,040. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

