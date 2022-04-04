Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.00 Million

Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $194.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $169.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $772.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

