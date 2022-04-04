Analysts Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NMTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 858,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,270. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

In related news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

