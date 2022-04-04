Analysts Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will post $605.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.03 million and the highest is $605.90 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $417.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

