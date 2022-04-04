Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on COTY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. 12,173,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 2.46. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.