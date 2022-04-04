Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.01.
