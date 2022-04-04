AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.86.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $156.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.