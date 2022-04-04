AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMSF. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $992.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.