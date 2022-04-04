Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 569,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.76 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

