American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APEI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $416.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.