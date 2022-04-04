American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $187.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

