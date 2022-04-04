American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) versus Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Financial Contrast

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

93.5% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Jackson Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 1.04 $473.99 million $4.54 8.72 Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.46 $3.18 billion N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Equity Investment Life and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 2 6 0 2.75 Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.24%. Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.11%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 12.85% 6.27% 0.51% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

